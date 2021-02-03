By the time this letter is printed, I would imagine the Iowa House of Representatives will have voted concerning the use of tax dollars supporting private schools, the school voucher program.
I can’t imagine the vote will not have been anything but a resounding NO.
If the vote has not happened yet, take the time to contact Steve Bradley. Steve.Bradley@l egis.iowa.gov and tell him no…public dollars are to be spent for public entities, not private entities.
I continue to be amazed at the target public education has become in regards to Iowa Governor Reynolds.
She proposed the bill herself….and the vote is moving very fast, which is always suspect….. to allocate your tax dollars to private schools in Iowa, on the ruse that parents need a choice, which parents already have, on schools they want to send their children to.
The Iowa Legislature has continued to reduce public school funding year after year. Should this voucher program pass, it is estimated that 53 million tax dollars will be “taken” from the Iowa public school system and allocated to the private school system.
Any public entity that uses tax dollars that are collected from all of us, is accountable for those funds in a very public way. Schools, Cities, Counties must publish their meeting minutes, annual budgets, salaries, expenditures in a newspaper.
These public entities are held accountable in how they are spending your tax dollars. A private entity, such as a private school, retail business, manufacturing company etc etc, are not required to disclose how their private monies are spent. So, should this voucher system pass, no private school in the state of Iowa will have to disclose or be publicity accountable, for how they are spending your taxes. This is wrong.
Public education for all and paid for by the whole, is a tenet of our Democracy. Founding Father’s John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, both advocated for free public education with no regard to race, gender, ability, address or income. Legislating that public dollars can be allocated to a private school system is wrong. There are private schools in Iowa that are aligned with the Lutheran, Methodist, Catholic…to name a few…religions. There are private schools in Iowa that are not affiliated with any religion at all. So, this issue is not about religion versus public or anything along those lines. It is about public dollars being spent in a private sector with no accountability. Private schools do not have to educate “all”.
Ironically, any private school in Iowa that has a time share agreement with a public school system is already receiving tax payer benefits. The public school provides classes that the private school does not or cannot offer. The expenses for these shared classes, are paid from public tax dollars Expenses for transportation, text books, professional development, resources for underperforming students in the private school, Title 1 reading and salaries are in the published public school budget, but are spent on the private school students. Locally, these expenses have been upwards of $100,000 a year.
Public dollars for public schools.
Lucy Zeimet
107 Riviera Dr
Bellevue, Iowa 52031
