This is without a doubt one of the most emotionally volatile election years I have experienced that I can remember; and I’ve been here awhile. There are so many issues we as voters are faced with. Societal inequality, environmental responsibility for our children and grandchildren, individual responsibility in regard to abortion, our rights as citizens in this great nation to medical care for all, our place on the global stage as a democratic republic and, along with that, how we are to be perceived by other democracy-based countries as well and those countries that are run by dictators. There are so many valid and indispensable issues for us as citizens of this country to recognize and make our own individual choices about, using our God given and democratic right to do so. When we see the signs in all the yards here and in other towns across the country, we make choices in how and what we are expressing to speak to in this indispensable and beloved democracy that we are growing and maturing with each election and generation. Our democracy is constantly in flux as it should be, with so many issues to balance as an individual, all extremely important to our collective consciousness.
On the issue of abortion, personally, I don’t believe in it unless the mother is in physical danger. That is my opinion, and I am a Democrat. I believe that what is done with a mother’s body is between her and her God, and for government to dictate morality about what a woman does with her own body is a step in the wrong direction. It is indeed a very complex issue, as are all of them we face today. Societal inequality is another one, racial and individual rights as a man and woman; who we choose to love and how, equal pay for equal work, and honoring everyone’s cultural background. When this country was founded more than 200 years ago, patriarchal control was the norm, and in many minds, still is. When Barack Obama was elected 12 years ago, it reflected a reflective change in our norm, culturally starting to acknowledge racial equality in our country and sexism and the desire to address them. Trump is not a cause. He is an old-school knee-jerk reaction away from what Obama represents. Do we keep the values ruling us since the country started, or do we move forward and attempt to really and truthfully reevaluate issues not representational in a true democracy?
I have been involved in many, many elections over the years and value deeply my right to vote. We have the ultimate power with our vote. That’s why we are seeing so many and varied attempts to steal it from us through deception and out and out attack. I plead with you to wisely choose from where who you are getting your information. YouTube and Facebook aren’t valid resources to make an educated evaluation of topics and what is going on in the world and in this country. Mainstream news sources, particularly Fox News, should be viewed cautiously. In closing, I have been an Independent, have voted at times as a Republican, and this year I will vote as a Democrat. No party is entirely right or wrong. Without a doubt, this is the time to proudly display who you are as a citizen in our yards, and for the sake of all, realize that in this extremely complex time of so many multi-faceted issues, simple conclusions about anything aren’t relevant or true.
Sue Sawvel
Bellevue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.