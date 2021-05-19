In the May 6th edition of the Bellevue Herald, reporting was done about the Iowa Tourism Award given out by the Byways of Iowa Tourism Foundation. Just as an added note, we want to give a shout-out to Bellevue's own Fish Stacks sculpture, which was created by Ron Hansen and the many local donors involved. Bellevue was one of the 16 public pieces to receive this award and we are very proud to be included. We continue to grow in showing to our local community, the impact of such projects.
Dave Eischeid, Bellevue Arts Council.
