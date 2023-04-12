There is a growing sentiment, in even people of faith, that “thoughts and prayers” in the face of horrible evil and tragedy does little to nothing and that action and only legislative action achieves greater justice.

In my estimation, that sentiment reveals a subtle and profound lack of faith and an impoverished understanding of what prayer is. It is yet another troubling sign that the lack of God in our society is leading us to distorted understandings of God and that in turn drives more people from the spirit of faith in God, Who is Goodness itself.