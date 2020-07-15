Let’s start with something we can all agree on. Wearing a mask sucks!
In the last week, multiple Bellevue businesses have temporarily closed due to the spread of COVID-19. That is right folks, COVID-19 is in Bellevue. A FEW people wearing masks will not slow this spread. It MUST be a collective effort. Those who are trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 cannot do it without the help of everyone.
Wearing a mask is more about protecting family, friends, and neighbors than it is about protecting yourself.
Bellevue always seems to step up to help those in our community who have a hardship. It is time to step up again. There are many in our community who are at high risk of a bad outcome if they contract COVID-19.
You can help those people by simply wearing a mask in public buildings.
We are not advocating people wear masks outside when they are not in a crowd. That is one of the beauties of living in a small community where you can walk or go to a park without being shoulder to shoulder with others.
However, when you go into a public building without a mask, you potentially expose your friends, neighbors, and the workers in the building. You also expose your friends and neighbors who walk in shortly after you. You endanger the volunteer first responders and their families and the healthcare heroes who care for those who contract COVID-19. When a pharmacy employee tests positive because of the carelessness of another person, who will deliver life savings medicines to your loved ones?
To highlight the importance of wearing a mask, here are two scenarios:
Scenario 1: A person who feels completely healthy, but unknowingly contracted COVID-19, gets together with a friend. Without wearing a mask, the person talks to the friend for a while. The person inadvertently exposes the friend to the virus. The friend contracts COVID-19 and needs to be hospitalized, or God forbid, dies.
Scenario 2: A person gets together with a friend to have a drink. The person drinks a little more than the legal limit but decides to drive home anyway. On their way home, the person gets in an accident and injures, or God forbid, kills a friend or neighbor.
We believe most people would agree the person who drank too much acted irresponsibly and few would advocate that behavior.
Most people would never equate not wearing a mask to driving while intoxicated. However, the outcome of both scenarios is similar: the behavior of one person harmed someone else.
In addition, the friend of the person who did not wear a mask exposed other friends, neighbors, first responders, and healthcare workers so even more people were impacted.
Folks, this is not about you. It is about all of us. It is time we collectively do our part to keep our friends, family, and neighbors safe. Please wear masks in public buildings and wash your hands frequently.
Your neighbors,
Kathie & Chris Lampe
Mary & Max Reed
Patty & Kevin McClimon
Abbey & Casey Skrivseth
