As I am closing in on the end of my career in law enforcement, and as your Sheriff, I would like to thank the Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who have supported me through all these years.
Law enforcement, and our country in general, are going though changes every day. As things change, my belief in continuing to treat others as you want to be treated and a common-sense approach to law enforcement remains. My mentor, Sheriff Bob Lyons, taught me that!
Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder and I were both hired on the same day by Sheriff Lyons, and we have tried to incorporate his beliefs into our ever-changing roles in law enforcement.
I am supporting Chief Deputy Schroeder in the upcoming Sheriff’s race, as I truly believe he is the most qualified, and brings the common-sense approach that I believe the people of Jackson County desire. Please vote Schroeder for Sheriff on or before November 3, 2020.
I feel humbled and Blessed by the support and confidence you have shown me for the past 24 years as your Sheriff. It has been a true pleasure to serve you.
Russ Kettmann
Jackson County Sheriff
