Christi Hipschen

In April of 2023, we received the devastating news that our loved one, Christi Hipschen, had been diagnosed with breast cancer. What doctors initially thought to be a cyst was actually Triple Negative Breast Cancer. Triple Negative Breast Cancer is a rare and aggressive cancer that requires aggressive treatment.

Since then, Christi has endured multiple rounds of chemo treatments and has more treatments as well as surgery ahead to remove the cancer. It will be tough - physically and mentally - and will include many missed days of work and countless expenses.