In April of 2023, we received the devastating news that our loved one, Christi Hipschen, had been diagnosed with breast cancer. What doctors initially thought to be a cyst was actually Triple Negative Breast Cancer. Triple Negative Breast Cancer is a rare and aggressive cancer that requires aggressive treatment.
Since then, Christi has endured multiple rounds of chemo treatments and has more treatments as well as surgery ahead to remove the cancer. It will be tough - physically and mentally - and will include many missed days of work and countless expenses.
Christi is a Bellevue native, a 1996 graduate of BHS, a mother to two beautiful young adult children and a true friend to many. She has always been quick to help her family and friends in times of need. While we have no doubts Christi will fight with everything she has; we want to make sure that she can concentrate on her treatment and recovery. It’s our turn to help her. That is why on Saturday, August 19, we are having a benefit in her honor at the Gehlen Barn in St. Donatus. All donations will go directly to Christi to help with her day to day expenses, lost work wages, and treatment.
If you are unable to make this event but would like to donate, we have created a benefit account for her at Bellevue State Bank and a Venmo account. Follow our Facebook page for updated information regarding this event or if you have questions.
The event is for all ages with live music, a bags tournament, silent and live auctions, food, refreshments, and kids activities. We hope to see you Saturday!
Thank you so much for your consideration,
Family and Friends of Christi
