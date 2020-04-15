These are unique times. Schools, businesses, and ultimately everyone has been forced to adjust their lives and livelihoods as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While I do not have any answers to what the future holds or how long we will be in our current status of self-quarantine, I do have some things to share about “education” in the Bellevue Community School District.
The Bellevue Community School District is working to address the essential skills and learning standards that a student needs to understand in order to be successful at the next level. During the extended closure, these “essential standards” will be the focus of learning opportunities as presented by teachers through online instruction, videos, “packets” of work on paper, workbooks, student writing, and/or multiple other methods as developed by the district and staff. As such, teachers have the autonomy to create assignments that gauge student understanding and re-teach as needed.
As a result of not being allowed to have school in our normal face-to-face formats for students in PK-12, the district has moved to an expectation for our students to participate in online learning in most cases. While the district recognizes that education offered through online resources and “packets” of work sent home is not equivalent to our normal approaches, we are working to make the quality of learning high for our students and their futures. The district is continuously working to develop a cohesive plan to deliver strong opportunities for the learning needs of our students in the upcoming weeks and meet the “Continuous Learning” goals of the state and district as a result of the current pandemic (COVID-19).
The expectation is to have students engaged in the learning process through a variety of activities that teachers are developing for the rest of the school year. At the same time, we are also working to continually improve our delivery methods as we move through this year with the potential of something similar to this happening in the future as well.
The district believes it is crucial for students to continue to be engaged in learning opportunities, based on some of the following reasons:
• Engagement forces students to continue to “use their brains” and “think” beyond normal activities. This also includes real-world learning opportunities that you can provide students at home.
• The involvement in learning opportunities is important to allow students to continue to move forward and grow academically.
• Offering learning opportunities assists in confronting the boredom that some students experience during these extended times away from school.
• New challenges are important for students to have at this time, and ideally provides students an opportunity to gain a sense of self-worth academically.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the “Frequently Asked Questions” from students, parents, and residents with and without students in school, include the following and follow the guidance from the Iowa Department of Education.
Will school resume on May 1, 2020? If not, then what?
At this point, the district is planning to resume school on May 1, 2020. If school does not resume for the rest of this school year we will continue with the online learning plan and make appropriate changes for students and the continuous learning structure.
What are students required to do for this plan?
The EXPECTATION from the district and all the schools is for students to be involved in the learning process provided by their grade level teacher at Bellevue Elementary, curricular area teachers at Bellevue Middle and High School, and other teachers in the district.
How will students be given work to do for their learning?
Teachers will be providing a variety of ways of learning for students. Some of these include the following:
• Writing or oral reflections to learning videos, reading assignments, etc.
• Shared reading from students to teachers; Shared reading from teachers to students.
• Online “Teaching” via Zoom, “Facebook Groups”, and Recorded videos
• “Packet” work or work from workbooks or copied materials.
• Posting of resources by teachers with feedback from the resources and learning opportunities.
How can parents or other adults help?
Encourage students to be involved in the educational expectations provided for learning. Parents can help them by….
• Assist students in finding a dedicated work/study space free from as many distractions as possible.
• Develop a routine/schedule with your student on when they will work on learning activities.
• Asking students about the expectations the teachers and the school has for them.
• Asking students if they have completed the work.
• Assist students in developing a routine/schedule for class days.
• Ask students about the feedback they are receiving from their teacher(s).
What about grades for my student?
Current guidance from the Iowa Department of Education states that students may be graded for the semester according to their current grades, or through credit recovery for students who are failing at this time. The school district is able to have local control over the grading of students and will award credit to students for the 2019-2020 school year as earned. The district is encouraging any students with missing work from the prior quarter to turn in this work as soon as possible.
The work being completed at this time is not graded, but it is an EXPECTATION for students to participate. This format could change for the district, and at specific grade levels in the future. If the closure extends further this grading philosophy may be altered (or sooner), but at this time as we enter the online learning format extensively, we are going to follow the non-graded format. It is still an EXPECTATION that students participate in the work that is being offered to students in all content areas. This format makes it more important than ever for our learning opportunities to engage students through formats beyond the normal classroom experiences.
Will my student be held back in the same grade or classes for next year? Will my student have to repeat a course or grade?
No. Students will not be held back a grade at the elementary level, but instead accommodations for learning will be adjusted at their entry to the next grade level. The district always differentiates learning based on student needs, and next year this will be even more important and a stronger focus.
If students are passing a course at the middle/high school level they will receive a “P” (Passing) grade for the semester. If they are not passing at this time, students will have an opportunity to bring their grade up to passing before the end of the semester. The goal is to have all students pass, as this learning interruption was not their fault. We will make every effort for students to pass, and allow make-up work for students to get to the passing level at a minimum.
What about college admissions and grade point averages for high school students?
Students at the middle and high school level will receive a “Pass/Fail” grade. Grades will not impact a student's GPA at the secondary level. The Iowa Department of Education, and agencies across the nation, have worked with colleges in accepting the grade of “P” for courses for this semester. This includes the grade on transcripts which are sent to colleges for admission for all students in grades 9-12 this school year.
Will teachers have specific times they are available, or “office hours” to contact them?
A key to learning for students is feedback and educational conversations with teachers.
Teachers have “office hours” where they answer questions from students and parents via email and other formats.
How long should students spend on the learning activities each day or class?
Instructional Learning Time will vary depending on grade level, along with the time spent by students. The following time spans are some suggested guidelines.
Some general guidance for students at the elementary level is to have students spend about 5-minutes multiplied by their age for their work time each day. For example: A student 8-years old X 5 minutes would indicate the work time of 40-minutes.
Some other specific grade-level and grade-span recommendation are below:
• Preschool - 5-minute time spans for a total of 30 minutes total, including:
• Kindergarten and 1st Grade - 5-10 minute time spans for a total of 45 minutes
• 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Grade - 10-15 minute time spans for a total of 60 minutes
• 5th & 6th Grade - 20 minute time spans for a total of 90 minutes
• 7th through 12th Grade - 30 minute time spans for a total of 2 hours
While the Bellevue CSD believes that structured learning occurs best in a classroom with a highly trained and certified teacher, this is not possible at this time. We are not an online school, nor have staff, students, and parents been trained and prepared for this. Only three districts in the state of Iowa entered this pandemic time as certified online schools (CAM, Clayton Ridge, and Des Moines Schools) with people trained extensively in this manner. The district is working to make this successful in multiple ways, and will continue to adjust our approaches and interventions for learning accordingly.
