The Together We Build Pie Committee organized and executed a large fundraiser during the recent holiday season. The profits will be added to the Together We Build account for the new Iowa State University Extension and Outreach/Jackson County Fair facility to be built on the fairgrounds in 2022-23.
Homemade frozen apple pies were the object of this third-year fundraiser. This letter is a sincere thank you to all who were involved to make this fundraiser a successful one.
Thank you to the 10 individuals who handpicked and donated about 25 bushels of various varieties of applies.
Thank you to the 34 volunteers from all over Jackson County who spend four days peeling apples and returned for three more days of assembling and packaging the pies.
Thank you to those folks who donated lard, sugar, butter, boxes and other supplies that were necessary for the pies.
Thank you to St. Lawrence Catholic Church at Otter Creek for the use of their fellowship hall for three days of assembling the pies.
Thank you to the Jackson County Farm Bureau for the use of their meeting room for the sales and pick-up of the pies on eight different days at various hours.
Thank you to Jackson County Fair for use of the cooler and freezers for the apples as well as the pies.
Thank you to Kevin Kilburg for selling pies at the Maquoketa Livestock Exchange.
And most of all, thanks to all of those folks who purchased the delicious pies and returned for more, thus making this fundraiser so worthwhile.
As with any fundraiser, it takes many to make it successful and for all these volunteer efforts, The TWB Pie Committee is most thankful and appreciative.
TWB, a collaborative effort of the Jackson County supervisors, Iowa State University/Jackson County, Jackson County Fair Board, and other committed community members have been working for five years or more to bring an outreach center to the fairgrounds in Maquoketa. The eagerly anticipated outreach center will allow for expansion of training programs and educational opportunities with Extension and offer the community an additional venue for meetings, seminars, corporate events as well as space for an expanded 4-H Food Stand.
The TWB committee continues their fundraising efforts with the goal of $2.7 million being within reach. Funds for the center have been raised through grants, fundraisers, memorials and personal contributions. No tax money is involved.
Chairs of TWB are Dean Engel at Maquoketa State Bank and Skott Gent at Andrew’s Innovative Ag Services and they would gladly receive any financial assistance to meet our goal. Please consider this opportunity to contribute to your community by making the best better. Thank you.
Together We Build Pie Committee
Mary Ann Kunde, Connie Weirup, Chris Cornelius, Judy Tonderum
