A Clinton man was charged with his third drunk-driving offense, plus multiple other offenses, following an accident that resulted in Assistant Jackson County Attorney Amanda Lassance being airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries April 12.
Andrew Mark Drury, 39, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, a felony; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts of serious injury by vehicle; and driving on the wrong side of a two-lane road, according to court documents.
The charges were filed in Iowa District Court July 2.
Officers obtained a search warrant to collect Drury’s blood for chemical testing. His blood tested positive for controlled substances, according to the affidavit.
A second warrant granted officers access to a collapsible cooler that was within Drury’s reach when the accident occurred. Officers discovered drug paraphernalia and 31.35 grams of marijuana inside the cooler, according to the affidavit.
A third search warrant for Drury’s cell phone showed he was actively sending and receiving messages when the crash occurred, court records show.
Lassance, 36, formerly of LaMotte and now of Dubuque, was flown by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City as a result of injuries sustained during the two-vehicle accident April 12.
The accident occurred at about noon on Iowa Highway 136 and 120th Street west of Elwood in Clinton County.
Lassance was driving east in her 2013 Mazda when a vehicle in the westbound lane crossed the center line and hit her vehicle head-on, according to the accident report. The driver, identified as Drury, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Drury was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, where he was treated and released.
He previously was convicted of OWI in 2008, 2009 and 2013, all in Clinton County. Drury also received a deferred judgment for an OWI in 2001, court records show.
