In 1833 when the county was first settled, there were no settlements, only open prairie. As time went on, a need for burials was necessary. When people gathered in small groups, a burial ground was established, usually on a hilltop.
Fast forward to the late 19th century — city and religious cemeteries became common and most pioneer cemeteries were abandoned and neglected, some even destroyed.
In 1996, the Iowa Senate passed a bill allowing counties to form commissions to restore and maintain these pioneer cemeteries. Jackson County was one of the first to form a group in 1997. Since then, 25 cemeteries have been restored by the Jackson County Pioneer Cemetery Commission. Of these 25 cemeteries, 15 have veterans who served in different engagements over a 100-year timeframe.
The cemeteries where veterans are interred include Sweezy, Tilton, Sand, Willison, Reed, Greene, Cottonville, Weinert, Lambertson, Dyas, Rathburn, Union Center, Reel, Codfish Hollow and Goddard cemeteries.
Of those veterans, 55 served in the Civil War; 5 in the War of 1812; 1 in the Mexican-American War; 2 in the Blackhawk War; 1 in World War II; 1 in World War I; and 1 from the Korean War, for a total of 64 veterans.
Each of these cemeteries has a flagpole and American flag; and veteran stones have a medallion marker and small flag as well.
For all veterans, to quote General MacArthur, “Old Soldiers never die, they just fade away.”
