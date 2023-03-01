I normally am not one who writes letters to the editor. However, I have a lot of time to think and reflect, and I’ve come to the conclusion that these are things I would like to say.

I was born and raised in Bellevue. I attended St. Joseph grade school and I graduated from Marquette. My husband also graduated from Marquette. A couple of years later we were married in St. Joseph Catholic Church. We decided to remain in town. Then, three years later, we moved eight miles out of town. However, Bellevue was still always home. We had three daughters. Two graduated from Marquette and one from Bellevue Public.