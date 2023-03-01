I normally am not one who writes letters to the editor. However, I have a lot of time to think and reflect, and I’ve come to the conclusion that these are things I would like to say.
I was born and raised in Bellevue. I attended St. Joseph grade school and I graduated from Marquette. My husband also graduated from Marquette. A couple of years later we were married in St. Joseph Catholic Church. We decided to remain in town. Then, three years later, we moved eight miles out of town. However, Bellevue was still always home. We had three daughters. Two graduated from Marquette and one from Bellevue Public.
There are many positive things about Bellevue. Being in a community like ours, there are many organizations and activities in which many volunteer their time. Along with that, we have fundraisers and benefits for those in time of need.
It doesn’t make any difference if you are young or old, male or female. It doesn’t matter which school you graduated from, or which church you attend. The Bellevue community has always been there to rally together for whatever cause is at hand.
In many parts of the world, children are not allowed to go to school or even have a building to call school. In Bellevue, we have two good schools. We have the good fortune of having a choice. Our children have the right to have a safe and healthy environment.
I hope when you decide to cast your ballot, you take a step back, look in the mirror and see the need for a new school for children of today and years to come. Our children are our future and the future of this community.
