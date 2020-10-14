My opponent, Steve Bradley has authorized two TV ads and two flyers that were misleading and distorted my record. Since he avoids bringing this up to my face when I'd have an opportunity to refute his baseless claims, I'm taking this opportunity to set the record straight. Here are the 3 specific claims Bradley makes and my responses to them:
1) "Andy McKean voted to allow your personal information to be stored on computers in countries like China, potentially exposing your most sensitive data." This claim is false and laughable. I don't believe any sensitive data like social security numbers should be stored in China or anywhere else for that matter. I voted against the entire bill that required state officials to contract with multiple private companies to store the state's data. Iowa shouldn't be sharing our personal, private data with any private companies in the US or outside the US.
2) "Andy McKean flip-flopped on common sense issues like Voter ID." We need to make sure our elections are safe and secure. I supported the Voter ID bill in 2017 because it contained some sensible provisions to protect the integrity of our elections.
While I continue to support Voter ID, I opposed some changes made last year that just didn't make good common sense and would have made voting more complicated, especially for our senior citizens. The change I found particularly unreasonable prohibited our county auditors from correcting common mistakes on ballot request forms that could prevent someone from voting. I trust our county auditors to keep our elections safe and there's no reason for the legislature to make it more difficult, especially in the middle of a dangerous pandemic. This is hardly a flip-flop!
"Andy McKean voted to increase property taxes while at the same time voting to raise his own pay." Bradley had to go way back to when I served as a Jones County Supervisor to come up with this one!
As my fellow supervisors will verify, we were a tight-fisted bunch and often didn't follow or reduced the recommendations of the County Compensation Commission. Incidentally, I've voted to eliminate county compensation commissions as I believe salary decisions should be made by your elected officials who answer to the voters. And, by the way, any responsible county supervisor will tell you that various levies need to be adjusted up or down over time. As a Jones County Supervisor, I worked hard to keep our property taxes in line and was re-elected without opposition my final term.
I think it's sad that my opponent chose to spend his time concentrating on frivolous claims instead of discussing the important issues of the day. I hope that the voters of District 58 will see his negative approach for what it is and continue to support me as their independent voice in the Iowa House.
Sincerely,
Andy McKean
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.