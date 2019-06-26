The Heritage Days Grand Parade, now in its 57th year, will take place Thursday, July 4 at 10 a.m. on Front Street in Bellevue. It will start at Horizon Lanes, travel south to State Street where the procession will turn east for five blocks to 5th Street and then turn north and end near Cole Park.
Heritage Days Committee officials say any person or group is welcome and encouraged to join in the parade simply by showing up 30 to 60 minutes prior to 10 a.m. in the Horizon Hall area with a parade entry.
Members of the committee also want parade participants to be aware that there are special rules for the Heritage Days Parade, as has been the case for decades. They are as follows:
1) No ATVs are allowed in the parade unless they are pulling a float.
2) No commercial vehicles are allowed in the parade.
3) No political campaigns or campaigners are allowed in the parade.
4) Businesses are allowed to enter a float, but sponsorship and advertising must be on the back of the float. Advertising on the sides is prohibited.
5) Only licensed drivers will be allowed to operate motorized vehicles in the parade.
6) No alcohol is allowed.
7) Candy and gifts should be handed out, not thrown at people during the parade.
8) Failure to comply with the rules will result in removal from the parade.
