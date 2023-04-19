Iowa Workforce Development today announced the launch of a new online portal that may make it easier for veterans and their families to find a new career in Iowa.
The new portal, www.IowaWorksForVeterans.gov, was created to help veterans connect with one-on-one job search assistance and to aid employers with locating and hiring people who have experience from the armed forces.
IowaWorksForVeterans.gov provides access to the valuable career-enhancing tools and resources offered by IowaWORKS and Home Base Iowa while also containing a variety of information about the benefits Iowa provides to Veterans. The goal is to make Iowa a top employment destination for Veterans and their families.
Veterans and their spouses can use the new portal to create an Iowa WORKS account, search for open jobs, attend online workshops, and/or register for one-on-one concierge services. Iowa businesses likewise can register themselves as “veteran friendly” employers and receive access to resumes from a broad pool of Veteran applicants.
