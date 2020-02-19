Editor’s note: Former Bellevue Herald-Leader editor Lowell Carlson spent time recently in northwestern Ontario to write about farming north of Lake Superior. Along with coverage of dairy and local food stories Carlson visited a regional agricultural research station where long term studies of cold climate crops are underway.
Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, is about 600 miles north of eastern Iowa but it’s a world apart when it comes to weather. This isolated city and district has the title of Canada’s lowest average daily minimum temperature (25.9 F).
It is not uncommon for the daytime high in January to plunge to -20 F in a region where the growing season averages around 111 frost free days.
Historically, this is country that was first settled by miners, loggers, commercial fishermen and fur trappers, not farmers. The record of farming is recent enough so that the memory of homesteading is very much a part of some family’s heritage up here.
I had the bittersweet experience of helping dismantle the remnants of a homesteading cabin built by a Danish homesteader on the farm of friends near Pass Lake, Ontario. The logs were rotten beyond renovation but the mitered corner joints were as tight as ever after decades of exposure to weather extremes. The cabin and farm were part of a Danish settlement colony project launched in the 1920s as Canada sought to populate what was raw bush country or recently logged timber acres.
The weather up here is always a challenge. The snow and bone chilling cold, wet springs and in recent years, wet harvest seasons, have been a challenge yet Canadians are factoring in climate change.
Farmers up here plant and harvest early season corn for silage and even grain as well as soybeans now in addition to big acreages of barley and increasingly canola. The area around Thunder Bay recently produced over $2 million in wheat sales and is even beginning to see specialty crops like malting barley, edible beans, and a strong local foods intiative has made Thunder Bay’s farmers market the second largest in the entire province of Ontario.
When climate change is mentioned there are some Canadians who believe the coming decades will see rising potential for even more crop yield improvement. There is a feeling this region of Canada will become more similar to the Midwest’s Corn Belt in weather patterns.
The availability of corn and soybean varieties that can thrive in cold, wet spring conditions and mature in the short growing season has been a crucial achievement.
The Thunder Bay region is actually seeing a small increase in the number of young farmers getting in to agriculture, albeit through niche enterprises, often local food.
That sector has seen specialty farming enterprises such as farm grown and processed flour, cheese manufacturing, organic eggs, vegetables, pork and poultry, all in proximity to a metro population comparatively isolated on the North Shore of Lake Superior.
With an average of 96 days annually in which the thermometer doesn’t get above 0 Centigrade, it’s still a tough country to imagine a thriving agrciulture economy evolving.
Local farmers and community stakeholders had the foresight and vision in recent years to fund basic cold climate crop research at the newly rechartered Lakehead University Agricultural Research Station (LUARS). The small, but committed staff at the station focuses efforts on improved varieties of crops already in demand or those with future possibilities thanks to unique qualities.
Funding from the Province of Ontario as well as some deep pockets of agribusiness collaborators will ensure continued trials of new crops as well as long term studies of nutrients especially micro amounts of zinc and boron.
The Thunder Bay area is just one of a number of northern Ontario regional initiatives aimed at revving up the role agriculture can play in the overall economy. Jobs, food security, resource utilization, it’s all in the mix. There is a sense of potential up here as the next generation looks for opportunities on the land.
The search for crop varieties suited to this challenging farming region extends to actual on farm trials as well. Brendan Grant and Marcelle, owners of Sleepy G Organic Farm, Pass Lake, participated in a national carrot trial this past growing season. The certified organic operation trialed a number of new varieties under real farm conditions. They were among a number of growers across Canada to participate in this major effort to identify outstanding varieties.
The search for cold hardy varieties has brought noteriety and widespread interest to the work of Dr. Tarlok Singh Sahota and his small staff, especially with a forage called galega.
While perhaps not a miracle crop for all needs it is showing great potential as a northern substitute for alfalfa.
Sahota explains this new forage from Russia by way of Scandinavia has the potential to thrive in the cool north, persist through brutal winter conditions and out yield alfalfa over years of production.
There is plenty to like in this new forage crop says Sahota. It’s long lived, has more leaf surface area, competes earlier in the spring than alfalfa when it comes to weed pressure. Galega has a higher dry matter yield, higher protein content and it is a durable perennial that comes back for years.
It is capable of multiple cuttings, something lacking currently with widespread grass hay acreage. Galega can be cut about a week sooner than alfalfa in the Thunder Bay area.
If there is a downside though it’s weeds. Galega doesn’t compete as well as alfalfa in the establishment phase and a clean seedbed is crucial. A chemical knock down following mechanical preparation of the seedbed is effective according to Dr. Sahota.
The affiliation with Lakehead University and adequate funding to underwrite continued crop and nutrient trials were key Sahota believes. The facility will act as an agronomy technology transfer to regional farm operators as well as serve as a hands on educational arm of the university. Sahota and his staff generate publications, speak to groups and visitors and serve as crop explorers looking for the next big thing.
