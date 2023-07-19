Wow! They’ve done it again! The overwhelmingly Republican Iowa legislature has passed an extremely restrictive abortion bill, only because Governor Reynolds wants to prove she is an acolyte of Donald Trump.
Republicans stood and posited that they were saving the lives of unborn babies. Balderdash!
If Republicans were concerned about babies, they would vote to fund hospitals, prenatal care for mothers, good available postnatal care for mothers and babies, good state-run childcare facilities, good state-run preschools, etc., etc. The Republicans have never voted for any of these things.
Once a baby is born, it is the mother’s problem to provide for it. Republicans don’t give a crap about babies. In fact, they have voted to defund programs for care and education of Iowa citizens.
This bill is not about babies, it is about subjugating women; and giving the middle finger to what a majority of Iowans really want—no restrictions on abortions. That is a medical matter between a woman and her doctor.
If Iowans want the trajectory of our downhill slide to cease, they will have to stop voting for Republicans.
