Everyone likes a bargain. Many of us gravitate to online auctions or resale websites seeking out those bargains or discounted prices for merchandise. And often we find just what we want, at an attractive price. But sometimes, we get cheated…
And this story is of how Dale, from DeWitt, got cheated, and what he wants us to know. Dale hopes his misfortune will cause others to act with more caution when they see what looks like an online bargain.
Dale has some experience in purchasing from online auction websites. He has gained some modest savings by purchasing gift cards offered on the secondary market. These are not gift cards from the issuing retailer, such as Target or Home Depot, but are offered for sale by private parties who want to turn unwanted gift cards into cash. They are offered for sale at discounts, maybe 5% or 10% discounts.
Dale planned to do some traveling. He searched online for gift cards issued by airlines. On Craigslist, he found something – an airline-issued card valued at $100, offered for $80. Dale sent messages to the seller, who offered a further discount to $70. The seller wanted paid through Venmo, and Dale agreed.
And that’s where some of the issues arose. Venmo is a peer-to-peer (or P2P) payment app, just one of a number of these apps available for use. P2P transactions are electronic transfers from one person directly to another through an intermediary. Your P2P app links to your bank account or credit card and allows you to send funds directly from your bank account to someone else’s account with just a few keystrokes or taps on a smartphone. Other P2P apps include Zelle, Apple Pay, Cashapp, and many more. All of them are designed to facilitate transfers between people who know each other — an important designation. P2P transfers lack any of the protections against fraud built in securities like credit or debit cards. You can ask for a refund, but you can’t dispute a charge.
Because of this lack of protection with P2P, scammers love these apps. Their victims are practically helpless against fraud. And that is what happened to Dale.
He “Venmo’d” away $70, and never saw the money or the gift card he wanted to purchase. Dale reached out to Venmo, and to the credit card provider linked to his Venmo, with disappointing response.
Dale is philosophical about his loss. Seventy dollars won’t bankrupt him, and he considers it a lesson. Dale wants the rest of us to learn from his lesson. Never use a P2P to send money to a stranger. When you buy from auction sites like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, meet the seller in person and deal in cash. Anything else vastly increases the risk of fraud.
Contact Seniors vs. Crime
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, (563) 242-9211 extension 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us.
