I do believe the Malaria drug will really help get America back on track. But I also believe the American work force should start getting back on track in a week or so if it does.
They say the senior citizens are the ones they are most worried about. But I would rather make sure our children have a future even if it cost me my life. I believe most older Americans feel the same way.
If America keeps shut down we can go into a recession or depression. We could lose a lot more lives and be a lot worse off.
This Virus Bill started out to be around $1.2 trillion dollars to just financially help Americans. That alone is a lot of money to add to the national debt for other generations to pay for. But like the Democrats always say, ‘never let a good crisis go to waste no matter what the cost.’
Democrats would love to see the economy crash and don't care how many lives are lost if it might help to get Trump out of office.
That is why they are asking for over $2.5 trillion and all the BS. below. They probably won't get a lot of it in. But you can bet there will be a lot of BS in there. If Trump gets re-elected I believe he will make the national debt one of his number one priority.
Democrats are using this emergency legislation to force adoption of some of their most controversial and ideologically-driven priorities. Rather than work together to do what’s right at a time of great national emergency, Democrats are trying to exploit this crisis by insisting items like the following be included in the bill.
1. Expansive new tax credits for solar and wind energy.
2. New emissions standards for airlines and requirement of full offset by 2025.
3. Increased collective bargaining and carve outs for big labor unions.
4. Required same-day voter registration and early voting.
5. A bailout for the U.S. Postal Service, for the union pension fund, and for student loans.
6. Retirement plans for giant newspaper union employees.
7. Publication of corporate pay statistics by race and race statistics for all corporate boards.
8. A requirement for companies receiving assistance to impose $15/hour minimum wage ·
9. $1B “Cash For Clunkers”-style program where government buys planes from airlines.
10. $1.5M to study climate change mitigation efforts in civil aviation and aerospace industries.
11. New burdensome OSHA requirements on hospitals.
12. $1B to build on program expanded by President Obama that provides discounted phone service for low-income consumers.
13. Pelosi also tried to get a billion dollars in the bill so tax payers can pay for abortions too.
The American people deserve action now. Lives and our economy are on the line. It is indefensible that Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer are blocking emergency aid in order to push a political agenda.
Jim Budde
Bellevue
