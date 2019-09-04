I just looked at a recent Bellevue paper and read the letter to the editor that Tom Draus had in the paper about how in his opinion, America should have open arms to refugees and illegal immigrants.
Tom is one of the nicest and big-hearted guys you would ever want to meet. But I care just as much about the kids as he does, if not more. These noncitizens refugees are being taken care of pretty well compared to all the poverty citizens we have in America. I believe all the Democrats that are running for President believe in open borders, that a full term botch abortion baby should be left to die. How can anyone feel sorry for illegal children when they vote for people that would let a baby die?
A person should never let feelings get in the way of facts or common sense thinking. Liberals, Progressive, Democrats and some Republicans try to play with your emotions and brainwash you all the time. They do it with guns and other thing too. They never deal with the facts or the truth. Like they say, ‘Never let a good crisis go to waste..
After working with immigrants with visas from all over the world in the ‘90s, I believe illegal immigration is America's biggest problem. These immigrants told me a lot of stories that made me see the light. I had six immigrants working for me at one time once - but I only needed one.
I knew it cost me a lot of extra money, but I felt it was my job to teach as many as I could on how to make a living in their own county. Because that is the only way to help their country.
I believe that when people come here to get any type of education that could help their country, they should take it back there and help there.
Instead of us having all the best people work here, we should help pay these smart people a decent wage in their own country so they work there - so they can teach their own people in their country to make a living.
Do this instead of sending millions to countries - because most of the time we don't know where the money goes. I talked about this idea in the ‘90s to a few people, but never hear anyone talk about doing it.
There are over 70 millions of babies born into poverty every year. Even if America takes millions in, we will only drive America into poverty. Then there will be no one to help the rest of the world.
NumbersUSA is a website to get educated on. Google ‘immigration, world poverty and gumball video.’
According to FAIR (Federation for American Immigration Reform), at the federal, state, and local levels, taxpayers shell out approximately $134.9 billion to cover the costs incurred by the presence of more than 12.5 million illegal aliens, and about 4.2 million citizen children of illegal aliens. That amounts to a tax burden of approximately $8,075 per illegal alien family member and a total of $115,894,597,664. The total cost of illegal immigration to U.S. taxpayers is both staggering and crippling. In 2013, FAIR estimated the total cost to be approximately $113 billion. So, in under four years, the cost has risen nearly $3 billion. This is a disturbing and unsustainable trend. So how can we justify helping people that are illegally here when we can't even take care of our own legal citizens?
Jim Budde
Bellevue
