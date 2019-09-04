Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... LIGHT WINDS AND CLEAR SKIES HAVE ALLOWED FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS THE REGION THIS MORNING. THE MOST LIKELY AREAS OF FOG DEVELOPMENT ARE IN RIVER VALLEYS, LOW LYING AREAS AND LOCATIONS THAT HAVE RECENTLY SEEN RAINFALL OVER EASTERN IOWA AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS. THE FOG IS LOCALLY DENSE, WITH VISIBILITIES OF ONE HALF TO A QUARTER OF A MILE AT TIMES. IT SHOULD DISSIPATE AROUND 8 TO 9 AM THIS MORNING. MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION EARLY THIS MORNING AND BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR FOG. VISIBILITIES MAY CHANGE SUDDENLY OVER VERY SHORT DISTANCES.