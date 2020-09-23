I am director of a laboratory that tests for COVID-19 in Oregon and have crisscrossing and intersecting experiences with Iowa’s COVID-19 policies. Until 3 years ago, I lived my entire life in Iowa and yet today I am father and grandfather of Iowa residents making visits in June and August 2020. I can’t help but to make comparisons between Oregon and Iowa COVID-19 experience. Despite the fact that Oregon has 1.2 million more people than Iowa (4.3 million Oregonians and 3.1 million Iowans) COVID-19 infection rate and deaths in Oregon are much less than Iowa’s. Yes, Iowa has meat processing plants, but Oregon has a robust fishing industry, frozen food plants, extensive rural areas in eastern with Oregon beef ranches, dairy farms, and a major metropolitan city Portland (2.15 million). But on September 6, 2020, Iowa had 27.1 daily new cases per 100K people whereas Oregon has only 6 (https://globalepidemics.org/key-metrics-for-covid-suppression/). Moreover, to date Iowa has 69,995 COVID-19 cases with 1160 deaths (https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/ pages/case-counts) while Oregon has 27,856 cases and 480 deaths (Oregon Health Authority); over double on each account in Iowa despite 1.2 million fewer Iowa citizens.
There are many different factors between the two states but early on in the pandemic Oregon was sandwiched by the initial March 2020 surge of COVID outbreaks in Washington and also those in California. This may have had an influence on decision makers in Oregon and the Oregon Governor has taken stringent measures on policies such as wearing masks, promotion of social distancing, and tight standards on salons, restaurants, and schools. She has also monitored COVID-19 cases and retracted liberties when COVID-19 cases spiked. In my visits to central, eastern and northeast Iowa in 2020, my sense was there was often a wide resistance to wearing masks and also quite a few social activities and gatherings. Oregon isn’t perfect either and things could change very quickly, but so far the numbers between the states are quite striking. The death rate is particularly sad as I increasingly learn of Iowa friends dying of COVID-19. For each death I experience, it is hard to conceive multiplying the sadness of one death by 1160 or 480 for that matter.
Despite these numbers, Governor Reynolds and those like-minded such as the Governor of South Dakota, continue to resist more requirements on wearing masks. In addition to COVID-19 testing, I have decades of research experience with another viral respiratory pathogen, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). RSV will likely be forthcoming this fall along with influenza. COVID-19, like RSV spreads readily by air and is not so much a fecal/oral pathogen like E. coli or Salmonella. Hand sanitization does help prevent spreads of COVID, but wearing masks is key and essential. An emphasis on wearing masks should be coming from the White House but we know that has not happened and may not ever happen. Too bad as it would have very much helped Governor Reynolds since she follows closely White House suggestions and recommendations.
But it is never too late to do the right thing by bucking up and wearing a mask. We have over six months with COVID-19 and now know that which masks protect and we such masks are available. And we likely have only 3 or months to go until a safe a vaccine arrives. The vaccines will not be perfect and they won’t be 100% effective. But neither are influenza or other vaccines, yet vaccines help protect many. I wear a mask for hours while working on RSV experimentally and for other parts of my job. I find it a privilege to live in a country where I can get a mask and wear one to protect myself and give peace of mind to others that see that I am wearing one to keep them safe. It isn’t difficult for others to do the same until we get good vaccines and better therapeutic regimens. In this push to the end, we need leadership from Governor Reynolds and others for all citizens to wear masks. Some people will grumble and complain but that is leadership. We know now that masks work and they benefit the greater good in order to prevent another 60,695 infections and saving 1,160 lives.
Mark R. Ackermann DVM, PhD, DACVP
Professor, Department of Biomedical Sciences
Director, Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory
President, LambCure LLC
Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine
Oregon State University
Corvallis, Oregon 97331
(formerly of Preston)
