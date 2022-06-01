The first step has been taken for the Nativity Set Manger scene. I ordered the set from the Dubuque Religion Center. I decided to go with the colored set. My reasoning is that the white set wouldn’t show as well if we have snow on the ground. I feel after researching that the colored set will not fade much since it is out in mid-winter and only displayed for a few weeks.
I want this to be a ‘wow’ factor when entering Bellevue and I don’t think you will be disappointed. I have someone making the Nativity Manger Backdrop and that too will be a wow factor. The colored set total is $11,750.00. It will be shipped to my house and if need be, can be stored at my place when not on display. I gave a down payment of $5,200 and we now have a total of $235 left in the account.
Yep, you’re right, we are quite short for the remainder of the bill. I needed to place the order because it will take about 20 weeks (5 months) to arrive. I need your help to finish the cost. I have a possible, few good donors but need everyone to please help out.
I have faith in all of you that we will get the remainder of the funds. If you plan to donate, please send to the Bellevue State Bank-Nativity Fund – 200 South 2nd Street – Bellevue Iowa 52031.
Gail Michels
Bellevue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.