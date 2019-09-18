On September 24, 2019, Americans will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a massive 50-state effort to register voters before Election Day this November.
With local elections happening in a few weeks, every eligible American voter should exercise his or her right to be heard at the ballot box this year and next. National Voter Registration Day is the right place to start by getting registered.
That is why communities across the country are planning to use National Voter Registration Day to increase voter participation.
Thousands of national, state, and local organizations and volunteers will be the driving force behind National Voter Registration Day 2019. Partner organizations will coordinate hundreds of National Voter Registration Day events nationwide and leverage #NationalVoterRegistrationDay on all social media platforms to drive attention to voter registration and the midterm elections.
Bellevue Public Library is proud to be a National Voter Registration Day partner. On September 24, Bellevue Public Library will engage its constituency and community and register voters at the library from 10:00am to 5:30 p.m. The effort’s website, www.NationalVoter RegistrationDay.org, provides a listing of National Voter Registration Day events across the country.
Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right – the right to vote. More than two million Americans have registered to vote on this day since the inaugural National Voter Registration Day.
For inquiries about National Voter Registration Day, please contact: Marian Meyer at bellevuepubliclibrary @gmail.com.
