The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #273 will be distributing poppies on Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27 as a way to honor the many service members who have served  and sacrificed for our country.  The Poppies are distributed with a donation taken and all funds are then used to provide in various ways for the veterans still with us.

The Poppy is used as a remembrance for all service members.  In 1919, amidst the devastation, the poppies bloomed in abundance on the battlefields of France where many of our service men had fallen in battle.  