The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #273 will be distributing poppies on Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27 as a way to honor the many service members who have served and sacrificed for our country. The Poppies are distributed with a donation taken and all funds are then used to provide in various ways for the veterans still with us.
The Poppy is used as a remembrance for all service members. In 1919, amidst the devastation, the poppies bloomed in abundance on the battlefields of France where many of our service men had fallen in battle.
The American Legion adopted it as the Memorial Flower in 1920 for this reason. The poppies are made by veterans, many of whom are disabled.
Monies are used to support veterans and their families in a number of ways: to the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Honor Flight costs, the Freedom Center, Veterans Clinics and Hospitals, to local support needs and more.
Please be on the lookout for volunteers at various businesses handing out poppies and taking donations. There are also canisters in a number of local businesses where donations can be left.
The American Legion Auxiliary and its volunteers thank you for this support of our mission to be of service to the veterans of our military services in the United States.
