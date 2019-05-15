By now most of you know the story behind the poppy and it's significance but so we don't forget...
The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms.
After World War I, the poppy flourished in Europe. From the dirt and mud grew a beautiful red poppy which came to symbolize the blood shed during battle following the publication of the wartime poem “In Flanders Fields.” The poem was written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D. while serving on the front lines.
On September 27, 1920, the poppy became the official flower of The American Legion family to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during the war. In 1924, the distribution of poppies became a national program of The American Legion.
Led by the American Legion Auxiliary, each year members of The American Legion Family distribute poppies with a request that the person receiving the flower make a donation to support the future of veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs
All donations received will be used by The American Legion Family for their programs that support veterans, the military community and their families. Wear a poppy to honor those who have worn our nation's uniform. We will be out distributing poppies Friday, May 24 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 25 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thank you for your support.
Respectfully submitted, Kim Ethington
Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary Unit 273
