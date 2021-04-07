This week, April 4 through April 10, the Bellevue Public Library and communities across the country are celebrating National Library Week because of the contributions of libraries and librarians.
Libraries are part of the American dream – places for lifelong learning and free and equal access to a world of resources. Whether you’re checking out the latest best seller, getting assistance for homework or using the Internet, the library has the resources and staff to help you find what you are looking for.
The Friends of the Public Library is a wonderful support and fundraising organization. They sponsor the Christmas Cookie Walk, the Bender’s Brat Stand and other fundraisers for the betterment of the library. With their support, the library is able to keep up-to-date with their computers and software and buy books and materials they would not be able to afford otherwise. Consider joining. It is only $10.00 per year and you never have to attend a meeting! For more information, contact the library at 872-4991.
So, remember, the library is not just a place to check out books. They have an ever-growing collection of audio books, DVDs, current magazines and periodicals, computers for children and adults, copying services, almost every best seller at any time, a fine selection of children’s materials and access to almost any book through our interlibrary loan program.
Also, the library has complete access to the State Library of Iowa’s Overdrive e-book collection which boasts thousands of bestselling books – all you need is your library card number.
National Library Week is the perfect time to recapture the power and pleasure of reading. Visit your library and “check it out!”
The Library Staff: Marian Meyer, Sheila Walsh, and Kim Bulman.
The Library Board: Krisy Dempewolf – President; Curt Zeimet – Vice President; Barry Nudd – Treasurer and Melissa Fondell, Ron Roling, Pat Connolly, and Ann Bernhard Hoff.
Friends of the Library Board: Susan Williams – President; Rhonda Petesch – Vice President; Tracy Medinger – Secretary; Peg Roling – Treasurer and Kate Brooks, Rita Ernst, Janell Daugherty, Jo Ellen Langerman, Joyce Clarin, Tina Hoffmann, Kristina McDonald, and Lori Kueter.
Hours: The Bellevue Public Library is located at 106 N. 3rd Street and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The phone number is 872-4991.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.