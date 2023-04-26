The Bellevue Public Library which opened here in 1924, is celebrating National Library Week. The theme of this year's event is “There's More to the Story.”
“A public library isn't just a place to find books. It's a place where patrons learn, create and engage with the world,” said Bellevue Public Librarian Marian Meyer. “Technology furthers this mission - it offers libraries new ways to inspire and support their patrons in these activities, both onsite and virtually. We invite you to visit your library and "check out" the on-going fun and excitement.”
With the celebration and events in place for National Library Week in Bellevue, officials at the Library, which is funded through the city, along with volunteers, fundraisers and donations, encourage you to look back at the long history of the Bellevue institution.
According to archives at the Bellevue Herald-Leader, the idea of a public library for Bellevue was first broached at a meeting of the P.E.O. at their regular fall meeting in 1923. At that time the P.E.O. itself was only three years old. A committee was appointed to study the need for a library and the possibility of effecting ways and means of achieving one.
The committee consisted of Mrs. C.C. Bisdorf, Mrs. L.E. Kucheman (later Mrs. Robert Dyas), Mrs. M.W. Moulton and Miss Clara Ahlers.
The aid of the state librarian was enlisted and that office furnished them with ideas for establishing a library. The local business clubs and civic organizations were contacted to assist in the project. The commercial club appointed Dr. J.C. Dennison to work with the project.
During the winter, the project was allowed to lapse temporarily, but with the coming of spring, interest in the library project was resurrected, and it soon began to take shape.
A joint meeting of all the clubs in the town was called with Dr. Dennison as chairman. The state librarian was present at the meeting and helped with planning for the formation of a library here in the city.
A board of trustees was appointed to direct the affairs of the fledgling library. The first trustees were Mrs. Paul Kempter Sr., Dr. Dennison, Mrs. John Altfilisch, Dr. E.A. Hanske, Mrs. Fred Ragatz, Mrs. George Zenter, Miss Clara Ahlers, Walter Scharnborg and Mrs. C.C. Bisdorf. Mrs. Kempter was named president of the first board, Mrs. Disdorf, secretary, and Dr. E. A. Hanske was named treasurer.
Memberships in the library association were set at $1 a year in order to gain some funds to get the project started. Progress in obtaining funds were slow as not too many persons joined the association.
However, a start had been made and the First National Bank donated the use of two rooms on the second floor of the bank building for the library. The bank also arranged to have the rooms painted.
A welcome assist was given the library by Mr. John Bovard, a former resident of Bellevue, who sent a large collection of books, two reading tables and three rockers for the reading room. Kempter Furniture gave a rug at cost, and Miss Margaret Campbell donated a bronze plaque of Teddy Roosevelt. Lumber for the shelving was furnished by Bittner Lumber Company. The shelves were made by Rodney Stuart and George Deppe.
The library first opened on July 26, 1924. Members of the library association volunteered to keep the library open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday afternoons and Saturday evening. Additional volunteers also assisted in giving library service: Mrs. Fred Birkill, Mrs. Thomas Sweeney, Mrs. M.W. Moulton, Miss Margaret Campbell, Miss Cecile Rolling and Miss Clara Ahlers. Later on Viola Wagner, Olga Kurt and Nettie Lenz were appointed as librarians.
Fund-raising projects were needed to keep the library afloat in the early years, and the businessmen of the city were very cooperative in helping the library. From time to time the manager of the Cozy Theater would give benefit shows for the library. The Business Girls Club, The Triangle Arts Club, the Legion Auxiliary, the Women’s Club and P.E.O. assisted with the donations of the books and in working on drives to obtain new members for the library association.
Several bequests were made to the library by Miss Lundin, Miss Ernst and Miss Nothdurft.
Realizing the need for additional help to meet the increasing circulation and to provide adequate library service for the community the library association in May, 1930, appealed to the city council to accept the library as a gift and to maintain it by tax support. Three appeals over several years were needed before the city council agreed to accept the library.
On July 1, 1933, the library became the Bellevue Public Library. Mayor Z.G. Houck appointed Mrs. John Altfilisch, Miss Anna O’Connor, Mrs. Mable Kucheman, Henry Anderson and Mrs. George Zenter to serve as trustees of the library.
The library was moved to the ground floor of the Kranz building where it remained until the present city hall was completed at which time a special room, the present council room was designated as the space for the library.
Mrs. Harry Nicholson was the librarian and saw the library through both moves.
Under the new system free circulation was granted to residents of the territory including in the Bellevue Independent School District. Children of both schools were also entitled to use the library facilities. With the additional help and security of the city, the library rapidly increased steadily in every department and has become an integral part of the city of Bellevue.
Once settled in the new City Hall, the board sought new ways and means of serving the community better. Furnishings for the room were added as rapidly as possible.
The growth of the library was so great that by 1959, it had outgrown the small room in which it was located, and it was moved to the large room at the west end of the city hall. With the new larger space available the library was able to expand its facilities and to provide better service to the community. It is now recognized as one of the better small libraries of the state, and it continues to grow and to keep pace with the needs of Bellevue and the community.
Miss Mariela Kegler served as head librarian from 1947 to 1960, and she was assisted by Mrs. Helen Nicholson and Elaine Hopson. She was succeeded by Mrs. Nicholson who served as head librarian until 1975 when Mrs. Edith Roberts was appointed to assume direction of the library.
During the intervening years since 1959, the library has continued to grow with a great increase in the number of books. Circulation has vastly increased and the service provided by the library has attempted to keep pace with the requirements placed on it by the technological age in which we now live.
Over the past decades, technology has changed so dramatically, that the library added public computers for access to the internet and electronic card catalog.
The latest best-selling adult and children’s books are now also offered on compact disc and eight public computers for access to the world are available, as well as an inter-library loan program for book requests.
There is also a bright, colorful children’s library with preschool story hour and numerous other youth programs throughout the year.
Genealogy and ancestry records for those with local ties are also available. Copies of the Bellevue Herald-Leader dating back to 1870 are also available in book form or microfilm.
About National Library Week
National Library Week is an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening our communities.
In the mid-1950s, research showed that Americans were spending less on books and more on radios and televisions. Concerned that Americans were reading less, the ALA and the American Book Publishers formed a nonprofit citizens organization called the National Book Committee in 1954. The committee's goals were ambitious. They ranged from "encouraging people to read in their increasing leisure time" to "improving incomes and health" to "developing strong and happy family lives."
In 1957, the committee developed a plan for National Library Week based on the idea that once people were motivated to read, they would support and use libraries. With the cooperation of ALA and with help from the Advertising Council, the first National Library Week was observed in 1958 with the theme "Wake Up and Read!" The 2023 celebration marks the 65 anniversary of the first event.
