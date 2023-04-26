WIN THIS PAINTING

WIN THIS PAINTING: This painting entitled "Soaring Eagle," now on display at the Bellevue Public Library for National Library Week. is an original watercolor by well-known local artist, Jim Blasz, who lives with his wife Carol in rural Jackson County. The painting  will be raffled off and lucky winner will be picked on July 4 during Bellevue Heritage Days. The cost is $5 for one ticket and $25 for 6 tickets for a chance to win. Blasz has also drawn two lively murals in the children's room and his wife Carol is the official library decorator. They are truly "Friends of the Library." said Bellevue Librarian Marian Meyer.

The Bellevue Public Library which opened here in 1924, is celebrating National Library Week. The theme of this year's event is “There's More to the Story.”

“A public library isn't just a place to find books. It's a place where patrons learn, create and engage with the world,” said Bellevue Public Librarian Marian Meyer. “Technology furthers this mission - it offers libraries new ways to inspire and support their patrons in these activities, both onsite and virtually. We invite you to visit your library and "check out" the on-going fun and excitement.”