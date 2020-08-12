Jackson County residents may receive more than one absentee ballot request form in the mail prior to the November general election, county auditor Alisa Smith advised, but they won’t receive one from the county.
Smith said she started receiving multiple inquiries from the public about why they were receiving multiple request forms.
The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, the Democratic and Republican parties, and various other groups are sending ballot request forms to registered voters, in part to limit the spread of the coronavirus and to make sure people have the opportunity to vote.
Citizens only need to return one request form to the auditor’s office, Smith said. They will receive only one ballot in the mail. Absentee ballots will be mailed out beginning Oct. 5.
Request forms must be received at the county auditor’s office by 5 p.m. Oct. 24. Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 2 to be counted.
Note: The request form and ballot are two separate things. Voters must fill out an absentee ballot request form and return it to the auditor's office in order to receive the ballot.
