Catherine O’Leary paid a heavy price after her cow kicked over a lantern, starting the Great Chicago Fire. But the story wasn’t true.
Friday (Oct. 8) marked the 150th anniversary of the fire that leveled much of downtown Chicago on a windy Sunday night in 1871. Legend has the origin in the West Side barn of Mrs. O’Leary, who was milking a cow that knocked over a lantern, starting the inferno. The tale has been debunked, but remains a part of American lore.
Born in Ireland in March 1827, Catherine “Cate” O’Leary was like many other immigrants in nineteenth-century Chicago, struggling to make a living. She was hardly alone; in 1860, Chicago was the fourth-largest Irish city in the United States.
Many had low opinions of the Irish, who were often viewed as drunken, lazy con artists. Based on her background and lower-class standing, Mrs. O’Leary became a convenient scapegoat. A century and a half later, many Americans still pin the most famous fire in the nation’s history on her shoulders.
*****
On the evening of Sunday, Oct. 8, 1871, Mrs. O’Leary was reportedly in her barn at 137 West DeKoven Street, milking one of her five cows. The wife of a laborer, she sold milk door-to-door to help support their five children (one of whom, James, became a notorious gambling boss). However, Mrs. O’Leary testified that she was actually asleep that night when the fire broke out.
The conditions were certainly ripe for disaster, as the summer and fall of 1871 brought one of the worst droughts in Illinois history. Tom Skilling, the longtime WGN-TV meteorologist, reports that the period of July 4 to October 8 was Chicago’s driest on record, with only 3.7 inches of rain. The last notable rain before the Chicago Fire was on July 3.
Wildfires erupted across the Upper Great Lakes for months, including another one on October 8 that has been overshadowed by the catastrophe in Chicago. That same day, an incinerating blaze ripped through Peshtigo, a northeastern Wisconsin lumber town dominated by former Chicago mayor William Ogden. The horrific event killed some 1,182 residents, a number many believe is understated. It remains the deadliest fire disaster in American history.
Later that evening, the Chicago Fire was whipped by sustained winds of 30 miles per hour. Coupled with persistent breeze, the dryness, in the words of one observer, turned “all the wood in wooden Chicago into tinder.” The city’s 334,000 residents were protected by only 185 firefighters and 17 horse-drawn engines.
In the end, the fire leveled 17,450 buildings and seventy-three miles of streets in a four-block area. Over 100,000 people were left homeless. Oddly, the O’Leary home was left standing.
*****
Few doubt that the fire actually did originate in the vicinity of the O’Leary barn. Cate testified that she turned in for the night between 8 and 8:30 p.m., and was awakened by her husband with screams of fire in the barn. Patrick had, in turn, heard of the fire from Daniel Sullivan, a man with a wooden limb, who lived across DeKoven from the O’Learys.
Sullivan reported that he had saved two O’Leary cows from the blaze. He had apparently attended a party in the neighborhood that night, and another neighbor had claimed she had witnessed a man leave the party, and enter the O’Leary barn.
Mrs. O’Leary was one of fifty individuals questioned during an investigation by the Board of Police and Fire Commissioners, a study that spanned 1,100 handwritten pages. The result was inconclusive: “whether it originated from a spark blown from a chimney on that windy night, or was set on fire by human agency, we are unable to determine.”
One reporter, though, had his own notions. Michael Ahern of the Chicago Republican thought he had grounds for a more entertaining story, so he made up the part about the cow. He did not mention Mrs. O’Leary by name, but it did not take the public long to draw the lines.
On the fiftieth anniversary of the fire in 1921, Ahern admitted his ruse in a Chicago Tribune article. By then, Mrs. O’Leary and her cow were well-entrenched in the American consciousness.
The fire still smoldered as other papers around the city picked up on the burgeoning tale. The Chicago Evening Journal pinned the origin to the barn, the fire “being caused by a cow kicking over a lamp in a stable in which a woman was milking.” A sketch in Harper’s Magazine showed her cow kicking over a lantern as she watched.
The Chicago Times was less charitable, labelling Catherine O’Leary, then 44, as an “old Irish woman…bent almost double with the weight of many years of toil, trouble, and privation” who had set the fire out of spite. “The old hag,” claimed the Times, “swore she would be revenged on a city that would deny her a bit of wood or a pound of bacon.” Other papers published similar biting comments and caricatures.
*****
Chicago enjoyed a meteoric rebound from the fire. The population of the city jumped fifty percent to over 500,000 in 1880 and 1 million a decade later, trailing only New York City. The numbers exploded to 3.2 million in 1910.
As Chicago rode the crest of success, Mrs. O’Leary descended into shame. She refused to be photographed and shunned the press, refusing to have her name or likeness connected to any more nasty accounts.
The O’Learys sold their home on DeKoven in 1879 and nomadically moved around the city, finally landing on 5133 South Halstead Street on the South Side. In 1894, Mrs. O’Leary’s physician spoke to the press on her behalf, with poignant words on the effect of the cow story.
“It would be impossible for me to describe to you the grief and indignation with which Mrs. O’Leary views the place that has been assigned to her in history,” he said. “That she is regarded as the cause, even accidentally, of the Great Chicago Fire is the grief of her life. She is shocked at the levity with which the subject is treated, and at the satirical use of her name in connection with it.”
Catherine O’Leary died of pneumonia on July 3, 1895 and is buried in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Chicago. An obituary in the Tribune the next day dutifully recited the story of the cow.
A legion of movies, cartoons, songs, skits, and even a pinball game have since depicted the hapless Irishwoman as the cause of the infamous fire.
In 1997, the city council of Chicago officially cleared Mrs. O’Leary – and her cow – of any blame, but few noticed. Indeed, Mrs. O’Leary’s place in popular culture is secure, for all the wrong reasons.
Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville, Ill. He may be reached at ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.
