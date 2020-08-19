In 1957, there were basically no organized sports for teenagers in the summer in Bellevue.
On a hot summer afternoon, probably in July, a group of farm boys living out west of town along the road to Cottonville, decided to challenge a group of farm bays from south of Bellevue to a baseball game at the softball field at the corner of 6th and North Spring Street in Bellevue.
It was a hard fought game as all baseball games are between competitive teams, and one team won (I honestly don’t remember which). It was a lot of fun and so it was decided to meet again in a few weeks. At the time of the second game a small audience of three senior citizens watched the second hard fought game. After the game Pete Frank and two friends, struck up a conversation with the players and indicated that several years prior there had been a fast pitch softball team that played there and that they even had night games. He indicated that all you had to do was go to the powerhouse, get permission and a key and you could turn on the lights for games. He indicated how he liked to watch a good game.
The following spring, the Cottonville crew decided to try to get a few other teenagers from town to get teams together and play a few games of fast pitch softball. As it turned out I believe we ended up with six teams and played multiple games against each other. It became quite popular and as a result my brothers and I (mostly my brother Dick) pushed others to get teams together for the following year.
By this time, the age of the players had expanded to all ages and in fact we limited the lower entry level age of players to keep young player from getting hurt by the hard pitching windmill hurlers. The league by that time had grown exponentially to, I believe, 16 teams that came from towns all around. They came from Green Island, St. Donatus, LaMotte, multiple teams from Springbrook and Bellevue.
It was so popular that it drew multiple retired players back to the game. There were Marvin and Kenny Michel, Rich Frank, Don Even, Milt Kettman and many others whose names that I no longer remember. The younger included Roger Wilming, Ron Hoxmeier, Bob Michel, Loras and Roger Watters, etc.
There were two sets of bleachers filled regularly with fans on three nights a week and it even got to where they started a concession stand in right field. As everyone knows, this type of organization requires someone to keep statistics of wins, losses, team status, RBI leaders, authorized players, home run leaders and of course someone to write up the story for the Bellevue paper (which now had weekly stories about the competitions).
My brother Dick took on those jobs and ran them like a major league organization and in fact also worked for the newspaper as a writer in the summer. Over the years after I left the area, the softball league seemed to disappear and in its place the youth/little leagues took over and thrived. Then, in January of this year, Covid -19 took over and the youth games died an unfortunate death for the year.
In July FR. Richard Schaefer who I consider one of the principal founders of organized youth ball playing in Bellevue, also died. I still wonder what would have happened without that Sunday afternoon conversation at the park.
Even to this day I look back fondly on those softball days at the corner of 6th and North Spring Street. I just hope that when this Covid thing is behind us, there will be another teenager/adult conversation at the ball park, like the one in 1957, that will bring organized ball playing back to life for the youth in Bellevue. It deserves a rebirth.
Larry Schaefer
423 Tanasi Way
Loudon, Tennessee 37774
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.