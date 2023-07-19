Concerning the story concerning the Cozy Theater (and the call for memories0 published in the Bellevue Herald-Leader two weeks ago, I probably have the same memories as others, but it’s fun to reminisce about them.
I remember Dad (John Daugherty) taking a bunch of us kids to the Cozy on Sunday nights, I think it was a dime to get in. We would twirl on the stools in front of the candy counter and wait for our popcorn. Two older ladies worked the counter and they would try to figure out who our parents were.
Junior High Days – I remember being afraid of Agnes Summers, you would get kicked out if you mis-behaved, like sitting on the boy’s side or sitting in the padded chairs. Until you reached a certain age, not sure what age – you had to sit up front in the hardbacked chairs – girls on the right, boys on the left.
The padded chairs were half-way back, and older kids were allowed to sit there, on either side, no restrictions.
Aggie would walk the aisle, you could hear her coming, the floor squeaked as she shined her flashlight back and forth. Otherwise, she sat in the back and checked your ticket when you entered. She kept a close eye on all of us.
I liked the preview screens, all advertising for businesses in town – Till’s Garage, Bellevue Locker, etc.
I loved going to the Cozy, I think the last movies I saw were maybe “Billy Jack” and “Westside Story” in the 1970s.
Molly (Daugherty) Ploessl
