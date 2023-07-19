Concerning the story concerning the Cozy Theater (and the call for memories0 published in the Bellevue Herald-Leader two weeks ago, I probably have the same memories as others, but it’s fun to reminisce about them.

I remember Dad (John Daugherty) taking a bunch of us kids to the Cozy on Sunday nights, I think it was a dime to get in.  We would twirl on the stools in front of the candy counter and wait for our popcorn.  Two older ladies worked the counter and they would try to figure out who our parents were.