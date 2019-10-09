Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, this week received two awards for his work in the Iowa Legislature.
The first award, the 2019 Legislative Service Award from the Iowa League of Cities, was presented Thursday evening.
“I’m honored to receive this award from the Iowa League of Cities. I’m going to keep listening and working with our local communities to do what’s best for Iowa,” McKean said.
At a banquet hosted by the organization in Dubuque, McKean was recognized for his “extraordinary effort on behalf of Iowa’s cities and for demonstrating a willingness to advocate for cities in Iowa,” according to a press release from the League of Cities, which was created to give a unified voice to cities, provide advocacy, training and guidance to strengthen Iowa’s communities.
Jackson County Democrats honored McKean Sunday night with its first-ever Courage Award. He received the award for his steadfast determination to do what is in the best interest of his constituents, and in April, that meant leaving the political party of which he had been a member for decades, according to county party officials.
McKean, once the longest-serving Republican in the Iowa Legislature, became the newest member of the House Democrats in April after leaving the majority GOP and registering as a Democrat.
“I found myself increasingly uncomfortable with the stance of my party on the vast majority of high-profile issues and often sympathetic with concerns raised by the minority caucus,” McKean said in April.
Constituents first elected McKean to the state legislature in 1978. He served seven terms in the House, then three terms in the Senate and was chairman of the Judiciary Committee and president pro tem at that time. He then retired, serving as Jones County supervisor and practicing law for 35 years before retiring in 2015.
McKean defeated Jessica Kean in 2016 for the District 58 House seat, then defeated Joe Oclon in 2018.
McKean has said he will run for re-election as a Democrat in 2020 but has not made a formal announcement.
