This is a letter of support for Andy McKean’s candidacy to the Iowa House of Representatives. Andy is a listener. He knows the challenges that confront small town/rural Iowans. Andy is a doer. Examples include helping Wyoming get a tele-pharmacy, supporting Preston’s application for Great Places Designation and assisting Sabula in obtaining ferry service during its time of need.
Andy is experienced. He knows how to be an effective legislative representative for the People in Dubuque, Jackson and Jones Counties.
Please vote for Andy on Nov. 3 or before.
Sincerely,
Dick and Brenda Kunau
Preston
