A campaign kick-off for State Rep. Andy McKean is planned for Saturday, November 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Calkins Barn, in downtown Wyoming.
The evening will include a great meal, old-fashioned country music entertainment, and some well-known guest speakers.
Music will be provided by Maquoketa's own Red Henton, Gary Hart and the Ridgerunners, and the Scotch Grove Pioneers along with Andy.
Speakers for the evening include Senator (and Democratic Presidential candidate) Amy Klobuchar, as well as State Auditor Rob Sand.
Everyone is invited and a donation to Andy's campaign would be appreciated but not required.
