May is National Preservation Month. A large part of our unique local historical character is comprised of our limestone buildings; therefore, I thought I would share information concerning two of the most common issues I see regarding the care of these historic structures.
The first common error is the use of portland cement.
All our historic limestone structures were built using lime mortar. Lime mortar is more flexible than portland cement and can self-heal fine cracks. Lime mortar is softer and won't cause the stone to crack or spall as portland cement can. Lime-based mortar is breathable, allowing moisture within the wall to escape. Portland cement traps moisture and exacerbates the deterioration of the underlying lime mortar. Lime mortar lasts longer than portland cement, with the average lifespan of lime mortar being twice that of portland cement. Because lime mortar is softer, it can be removed and maintained without damaging the stone.
The second common error is applying paint or sealant to limestone walls. The historic preservation standards of the National Park Service state that unpainted historic masonry should never be painted.
The primary reason not to paint stone (or even brick) walls is not due to the long term aesthetic or historic preservation reasons but is structural. As already discussed, limestone walls need to breathe.
The application of paints and sealers to historic masonry will lead to trapped moisture, which will cause deterioration of the mortar joints within the wall or even cause damage to the masonry units themselves when the trapped moisture freezes during the winter.
For more information on the historic preservation standards of the National Park Service, visit nps.gov. Additional assistance and guidance concerning historic preservation can be had by contacting the Jackson County Historic Preservation Commission.
Jacob Ohlert
Bellevue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.