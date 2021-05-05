During its meeting last week, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation in honor of May as National Historic Preservation Month.
The proclamation read:
“Whereas, historic preservation is an effective tool for managing growth and sustainable development, revitalizing neighborhoods, fostering local pride and maintaining community character while enhancing livability; and
“Whereas, historic preservation is relevant for communities across the nation, both urban and rural, and for Americans of all ages, all walks of life and all ethnic backgrounds; and
“Whereas it is important to celebrate the role of history in our lives and the contributions made by dedicated individuals in helping to preserve the tangible aspects of the heritage that has shaped us as a people.
“Now, therefore, I, John J. Willey, Chairman of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors of Jackson County, Iowa, do hereby proclaim May 2021 as Historic Preservation Mon, and call upon the people of Jackson County, Iowa, to join their fellow citizens across the United States in recognizing and participating in this special observance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.