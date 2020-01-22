Marquette Catholic School and members of St. Joseph’s Parish will celebrate National Catholic Schools Week 2020 (Jan. 26 through Feb. 2) with a variety of activities each day at the longtime Bellevue educational institution.
As well as morning Masses, students and staff will enjoy a roller skating party in Dubuque; lunch with families at the Trinity Center; a food packaging event to help those suffering in hunger; and ‘Minute to Win It’ games, all capped off by the Marquette PTO’s Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Trinity Center.
The theme for the National Catholic Schools Week 2020 is "Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed." The theme encompasses the core products and values that can be found in Catholic schools across the country.
Each year, the observance starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week. Schools typically celebrate Catholic Schools Week with Masses, open houses, and other activities for students, families, parishioners, and the community at large. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, our communities and the nation.
Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States.
According to the National Catholic Education Association (NCEA), Catholic schools offer academic excellence and faith-filled education for students nationwide. National test scores, high school graduation rates, college attendance and other data show that Catholic schools frequently outperform schools in both the public and private sectors.
While some Catholic schools are challenged by enrollment, the good news is that there is a strong demand and enthusiasm for Marquette Catholic School in Bellevue, which has witnessed growth in its facilities here over the past decades, as well as educational and athletic success from students.
