Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tomorrow

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.