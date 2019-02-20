Bellevue Community School District, along with Marquette Catholic Schools, have each missed 10 days of school due to heavy snow, ice and frigid temperatures over the past several weeks.
Faculty, staff and school board members have decided on three official make-up days thus far for the 2018-19 school year, the first being this past Monday, Feb, 18 (President’s Day), which is traditionally a federal holiday.
The other two make-up days are scheduled for Monday, March 18 and Monday, April 22.
Because the two Bellevue schools are closely tied in terms of transportation and shared classes, Marquette has also scheduled the same make-up days.
“Marquette and Bellevue Schools almost always have identical schedules,” said Marquette Catholic Principal Geoffrey Kaiser. “In the case of the snow days, we are already planning on doing as Bellevue is doing.”
As of this date, both Bellevue and Marquette have noted 10 snow days, three early-dismissals and three late-starts. The dates were the following:
January 18 - 1 hour early dismissal
January 22 - No School (Feb. 18 make-up day)
January 23 - No School (March 18 make-up day)
January 24 - 2-hour early dismissal
January 25 - No School (April 22 make-up day)
January 28 - No School (May 30)
January 29 - No School (May 31)
January 30 - No School (June 3)
January 31 - No School (June 4)
February 1 - 2-Hour late start
February 5 - 2-Hour early dismissal
February 6 - 2-Hour late start
February 7 - No School (June 5 make-up day)*
February 12 - No School (June 6 make-up day)*
February 13 - 2-Hour late start
According to Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer, each school day is equivalent to 6.5 hours of student learning time, and the district must have 1,080 hours for a school year minimum as required by the state of Iowa.
“The Bellevue Community School District, and all districts in the state to my knowledge, work in more than this total amount of hours, as we approved a calendar last Spring of 1150.5 hours when we include scheduled early dismissals, parent-teacher conferences and vacation days,” said Meyer.
The make-up days listed were officially approved by the Bellevue School Board, which also approved of moving the Parent-Teacher Conference Date of March 13 to March 12.
This would mean an early dismissal on March 12, regular school day on March 13, and conferences as scheduled on March 14.
March 15 would still be a ‘no school’ day based on the teaching contract.
