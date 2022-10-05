As harvest is upon us, it is important to think about ways you can continue to grow your yield even after harvest. Donating a gift of grain to the Together We Build: Jackson County Fair & Extension Outreach is a simple way to make a difference in your local community.
Giving a Gift of Grain is simple. The Gifts of Grain are simply excluded from your income and you just deduct the cost of growing crops. Local grain elevators and processors including ADM and Cargill are set up to receive your Gift of Grain.
