The Bellevue Senior Center is hosting a Lunch and Learn Presentation from Luther Manor Communities on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:30 am at the meal site. This meal will be paid for by Luther Manor Communities. The public is invited to attend. Reservations must be made by Wednesday, February 26th by 12:00 noon. Please call Karen at 563-872-4666 to get registered.
The meal will be Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll with Margarine, Frosted Cake with Frosting and Milk, Coffee or Tea prepared by Trio Community Meals.
The mission statement for Luther Manor Communities is enriching lives through a continuum of quality services guided by Christian love and compassion.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa and is one of six Area Agencies on Aging in Iowa. With a mission of empowering older individuals to age with dignity and independence, NEI3A strives to improve the lives of older Iowans, their caregivers, and their communities by providing information, services and supports to enable aging at home. For more information, visit www.nei3a.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.