On Sunday, May 5, my wife and I started in Darlington, WI, drove through Hazel Green and down along the east side of the river to see all flood waters. We crossed in Savanna and drove up the west side to Bellevue where we stopped.
We took pictures of the Locks and Dam and came back to the main street and sat down in the gazebo. Due to a minor stroke, I walked away forgetting my camera (a Cannon 5x620 HS) on the table.
If possible, I’d like the camera back, especially the memory card. There are some treasured pictures of grandchildren, the dog and other family. I’ll make it worthwhile for your trouble.
My address is 19861 County Rd D, Darlington, WI 53530. Ph. (608) 776-2592.
Please call or write.
Joseph Ruppert
