What if we had no local/regional news agencies? No Sentinel-Press, no KMAQ, no Bellevue Herald? No Telegraph Herald or QC Times?
I am SO grateful to have them available. Through our local news outlets we share experiences — Who died? Who graduated? Who scored the touchdown? What's happening this weekend? Where do I go to vote?
Journalists hold leaders accountable to the people of the community. “In the absence of local reporting, there is evidence of corruption by local officials,” a former Chicago Tribune writer said on the Feb. 27 broadcast of “60 Minutes.”
I know I'm biased in my high opinion of journalism as a J-school graduate and the daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter of news editors. However, the “60 Minutes” broadcast reminded me again of the tremendous impact journalism has on society. Holding the people and institutions in power accountable is at the heart of the press' responsibility.
Local and regional newspapers are disappearing through their sale and dismantling by greedy buyers. They are dying due to people willing to rely on sound bites by coastal cable news, social media, and polarizing talking heads. “So what?” you might ask.
I think we all lose. We lose access to accurate information. We lose transparency by public agencies. We lose civic participation. We lose objectivity. We lose part of our democracy.
And so, it is my hope that those of us in Eastern Iowa will be among those fortunate enough to have local and regional newspapers and radio stations covering leadership, events and people for a long time into the future.
Barbara Myatt Pestka
Maquoketa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.