The Bellevue Herald-Leader had an article in last week’s edition in regard to the financial savings that school districts had across the state last school year due to closing for COVID-19. This only accounted for cost savings/additions through June 30, 2020 and disregarded some critical information.
While districts did have increased savings regarding transportation costs, decreases in substitute teachers and after-school programming, utilities, and some other aspects, there were still continued costs through the school year, and a significant increase in costs throughout this school year.
As we prepared for the 2020-2021 school year last summer, we decided that it was in our best interest to offer face-to-face daily instruction for students at the start of the school year as a public school. We have done so, and this instruction has been successful overall as we close out the first semester in the upcoming week. There have been cases of COVID-19 with both students and staff, along with multiple instances of both groups being quarantined. It has been challenging, but both buildings have worked relentlessly to “do whatever it takes” to keep our students in school.
This effort to have students in our buildings has impacted the district financially. While there may have been cost savings of approximately $50,000 from last school year in our district, the costs for this school year have dramatically exceeded the “perceived savings” for the district. In order to socially distance students, it required creative and innovative ideas.
Rearranging classrooms did not cost the district financially, but when classes were split into multiple sections at the secondary level, the costs for extra supervision for these students was increased. The district employed five additional staff members across the district to assist in working with students in smaller groups to maintain social distancing, while still providing the learning opportunities students need and deserve. This cost over $100,000 alone, but did not include the cost of substitute staff members based on positive COVID-19 testing or quarantine requirements, additional transportation for extracurricular events, masks provided for students and visitors daily, protective glass shields in classrooms and other areas, specialized cleaning equipment and supplies, and other similar things.
The district is proud of our actions to bring students and staff to school in a safe environment each and every day. It is a continuous work in progress, but we believe we have conquered it well to this point. The extra costs are worth it for our students, staff, and community, and these costs may very likely exceed $300,000 of unbudgeted expenses which the district has worked to account for through other cost-saving methods as much as possible.
The district received recommendations from local and state health officials, the Governor of Iowa, and regional education associations to make these decisions. It was in the best interests of our district and our students to listen to these professionals, and we are proud of this cumulative effort.
For public schools, the cost of safety outweighs everything else, and we thank those who have assisted us throughout this ongoing process.
