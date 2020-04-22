Like most of you I have recently received my $1,200 stimulus check. The whole idea of the check is to promote spending and, like almost everyone else, I could use it to pay down my debt. But, I can totally survive if I don't use it that way.
While spending our Coronvirus stimulus payment immediately is the intended, and noble purpose, it falls a bit lame if we can't expand the effect. While paying down my debt or buying at the Big Box store would be a personal benefit to me, it does little to benefit our community overall.
It helps the business where it is spent but think about how you can expand the effect of your check if you would use it to both help a local business and those in need of assistance in this crisis.
They in turn have more that they can give back to our community by spending what they need to spend (e.g. rent, food, healthcare) anyhow. And why not keep it local.
Let's keep the lights on in our community so our community is here when this is all over. Let's all of us - keep the lights on in Bellevue.
Larry Kilburg
Bellevue
