I was troubled to read of the County Supervisors’ latest action in regards to the proposed, but not approved, county jail bond referendum (“County proposes joint authority board,” Bellevue Herald Leader 4/23/2020).
Sixty percent majority vote thresholds are put in place for the very reason to ensure that more than a simple majority is in favor of an action that increases taxes.
Voters have twice voted no to the jail proposals put before them. Sometimes as a voter, I get the impression that our elected officials think we voters “just don’t understand” a topic or the urgency to act. In reality, I think voters often do get it – the elected officials just don’t like that voters have said no after weighing the location, size of jail, total cost, and even the ethical drama in this past year.
It now appears that the board would rather go around voters to get their desired result rather than bringing forward a proposal that a 60% majority will vote for. The supervisors also want to spend $35,000 of taxpayer funds in consultant fees to learn the ins-and-outs of this backdoor. Don’t be mistaken: when you move the goal posts because you don’t like an outcome, that is absolutely called “pushing something through.”
Personally, I was approaching the upcoming sheriff primary and November election very much with the jail in mind. I’m guessing I’m not alone in this perspective based on the vast number of sheriff candidate yard signs throughout the county. Since someone new will be leading the sheriff’s department starting in November, I also question the need to rush into another bond referendum until after the new sheriff has been elected and has a chance to cast their vision for the future. I urge the Board of Supervisors to let the voters speak on both the jail and the future direction of the sheriff’s department. Surely you want to hear what the people of Jackson County have to say?
Mrs. Stacey Borrenpohl
LaMotte, Iowa
