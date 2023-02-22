FATHER ROBERT GROSS

By FATHER

ROBERT GROSS

Pastor

St. Joseph Parish, Bellevue

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Springbrook St. Donatus Parish

St. Catherine Parish

May the love of the Lord Jesus be with you. I want to thank Mr. Namanny for this invitation to write some reflections on the season of Lent that begins on Ash Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

I have been in the Bellevue Community for seven months and I want to publicly thank all the members of the community who have graciously welcomed me.