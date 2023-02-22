May the love of the Lord Jesus be with you. I want to thank Mr. Namanny for this invitation to write some reflections on the season of Lent that begins on Ash Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
I have been in the Bellevue Community for seven months and I want to publicly thank all the members of the community who have graciously welcomed me.
When it comes to Lent, I could tell you about the 40 days, fasting, prayer, and almsgiving, not eating meat on Fridays, Fish Frys, Stations of the Cross, Confession, Holy Week, and giving up chocolate, but I am not going to. I want to share the reason why we do those things. I can boil it down to two words: forgiveness and reconciliation. St. Paul puts it this way, “We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God.” 2 Corinthians 5:20
God wants to heal broken relationships. He wants to transform relationships to make them like the relationship He has within Himself: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. His relationships are whole, loving, open, vulnerable, trusting, joyful, peaceful, generous, kind, and just.
We all need spiritual healing. We need the healing of our sins. We need the healing of our hurts, slights, misunderstandings, conflicts, jealousy, resentments, unforgiveness, and stubbornness. If we are healed of those sins through God’s mercy, forgiveness, and restoration then our relationships with one another can be whole again.
In my first seven months as pastor, people have shared in conversations with me the hurts, resentments, misunderstandings, and broken relationships in families and our community. Here are some of the hurts that I hear regularly from folks in our community:
• Family disunity. Siblings and family members with hard feelings towards one another due to farms, possessions, and favoritism.
• The misunderstandings and hurt feelings between our school communities and the perceived intentions of decisions made by one another.
• The misunderstandings and hurt that lead to resentment due to what a priest said from the pulpit, both recently or long ago, or the lack of welcome and understanding by a larger church community.
• The perception of hypocrisy of people being one way in church but another way outside of church and worship.
When we hold on to these hurts, they poison us. They make us suspicious of each other, they break down trust, and they cause division. They can close us off to Jesus and to the Church.
That is why Jesus taught the centrality of forgiveness. If we do not forgive, we can never overcome mistrust, slights, hurts, and division.
Jesus stopped the cycle of sin, unforgiveness, and resentment on the Cross when sacrificed His sinless life in forgiveness and mercy. He said, “Father, forgive them...” He broke the horrible cycle.
If you want a fruitful Lent, be reconciled to God. Be reconciled to the Church. Let the Church be reconciled to you. Be reconciled to those you feel far from.
The first step is talking to God about the hurt and asking Him to take us beyond the hurt into the space of forgiveness. We cannot forgive without God. That's why He gives us every grace to let go of our hurts and to remember our hurts with mercy so the poison of Unforgiveness does not take the life of God from our souls. The second step is to pray for the person we need to forgive. If that is difficult, pray for the desire to forgive the person.
The spiritual need of our community is the hard work of forgiveness and reconciliation. That is the only way to the peace that Jesus offers. I pray this Lent you heed the Lord’s invitation to face your hurts with God’s grace so He can lead us to the other side of healing.
I know my words may stir up strong feelings, but please know I am available to listen, to talk, and to walk with you to a deeper and more profound experience of His forgiveness and reconciliation.
If we are reconciled to God and to one another, that is worth all the fish fries in the world! Happy Lent!
