Below are the top two winning essays for the Bellevue American Legion’s Americanism Essay Contest for 2022. Trevor Klein from Marquette Catholic and Lauren Keil from Bellevue High School received first place honors. Auxiliary members Jean Kilburg and Dianne Strickler presented Klein and Keil with their official awards earlier this month. Klein’s essay will be submitted to the Iowa Department of the American Legion Auxiliary as the official entry for Bellevue this year in the State Legion Essay Contest.
How can we support families who provide care to their Veterans?
By TREVOR KLEIN-Marquette High School
There are many ways that we can provide care to our veterans' families. One of the most
beneficial ways that we can provide care is by sending care letters and packages. Just showing your support to the veterans and families will be tremendously beneficial to them. Another simple way we can help them is by just giving them money. Even a small amount of money can go a long way for many veterans and their families. Many families may be struggling with providing care for their veterans and are not willing to express their need for help. Sometimes just doing the little things can really benefit their emotional well being.
Veterans with PTSD will not just wake up one day and the PTSD will be gone, it takes many hours of therapy and possible different kinds of medications. “An estimated 354 million adult war survivors globally have PTSD and/or major depression” (European Journal of Psychotraumatology, 2019). While the veterans are the ones who get immediately affected, those who take care of them also endure a tremendous amount of stress. Some may get this stress from trying too hard to care for them that it almost gets to be too much and others may not be able to sleep because they are awake with a veteran who has PTSD. Some ways that we could help them is by sending them a card or gifts so that they know that their work is being appreciated. Another way that we could provide help is by taking care of the veteran for a day or night. Having just one day or night off could mean the world for many of these people. During this day off they could just relax and not have to always worry about the veteran. Taking care of someone all day can also lead to loneliness. Visiting them as much as you can could also very much help those who are lonely and it makes them feel appreciated.
Supporting families who provide care to their Veterans is a very difficult task and cannot always be achieved. But, there are a few simple things that everyone can do to support their families. One of those ways is by making cards or gifts for them, another way is by simply giving them money, and lastly we could go visit them and talk to them to see how they are really doing. From the outside many of these families seem to be doing well but in reality they are just scared to ask for help so often we need to go out and seek them instead of waiting for them. Providing care for these families will not only improve their lives but also the lives of veterans and anyone around them.
By LAUREN KEIL-Bellevue High School
According to a Blue Stars Families survey it states that 37% of respondents provide care to a Veteran in their family whether that be a parent or a grandparent. Many Veterans have suffered an injury that results in them needing care around the clock. This can be very hard for just one person to provide care to this certain person. That is why as a community we need to step up and help provide care to many of these Veterans. There are many small things we can do to help these local Veterans.
For starters in our community we could set up a program for Veterans to be able to attend the events and meetings put on by our local American Legion Auxiliary. There could be designated drivers to set up a route to pick up Veterans and drop them back off at their homes after these meetings and events. Not only could there be a system for these meetings but also any hospital and doctor appointment trips these Veterans may need. Many of these family members still may be working and may not be able to run their family member up to a doctor appointment in the middle of the day. This certain trip could help immensely for the families.
Another small but beneficial thing that our community can do for these Veterans and families could be to put together care packages for them. Everyday necessities such as soap to socks could be donated to make a care package for these families. In these care packages as well there could be thank you notes for their service. These little things can help put a smile on a Veterans face. Items donated would help save money for the families that have to provide services to their Veterans. These everyday essentials can be rather expensive, but another huge expense may also be food.
Families providing care to their Veterans not only have to provide for themselves for food but sometimes also for the person they are giving care to. At our local legion we could set up multiple meals to offer to these Veterans to help aid the cost that families must pay for food. I feel it is something small we could do since they have served to protect us. It could just be a few times out of the week that these meals could be served. Food drives could also be set up more often to provide to these Veterans and their families.
I am so grateful to be living in a country knowing I am safe because of the men and women who are fighting to keep us all alive. These small acts of kindness from driving Veterans around, to care packages to the families, and even just food drives could really aid the families providing care to their Veterans. This support to families could just mean the world to them. Supporting these families will help create an even larger network of people they can rely on to help out.
