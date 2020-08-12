State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald reminds Iowans to monitor their assets.
The Treasurer's Office receives millions of dollars in unclaimed property every year, simply due to a misspelled name or an out-of-date address.
Follow these tips to help safeguard financial security:
Contact institutions that hold your assets when you change your name or address.
Promptly cash all checks for wages, dividends, refunds and insurance settlements.
Use gift cards as soon as possible.
Respond only to direct requests from financial institutions or companies you conduct business with for confirmation of account ownership.
Notify a family member or trusted advisor of the location of your records.
Most unclaimed property becomes abandoned as a result of a change of address, name change or death of the owner.
Unclaimed property refers to money and other assets held by financial institutions or companies that have lost contact with the property's owner for a specific period of time. State law requires these institutions and companies to annually report and deliver unclaimed property to the state treasurer's office.
The assets are then held until the owner or heir of the property is found. Common forms of unclaimed property include savings or checking accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, utility security deposits and safe deposit box contents.
