Please have all donations in by December 9 so I can close the Nativity acct at the Bellevue State Bank.  Send all donations to the Bellevue State Bank/Nativity Fund.

By the time you read this the manger will be in place by the power plant.  We are waiting for the statues and I am told I will have them by December 1.  Can’t give you a total yet because I do not know what the freight will be.  Once I know and have all paid, I will give all details so everyone knows where the monies went to.  