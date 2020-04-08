I wish to report that St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, LaMotte (and our linked congregation, St. John’s Lutheran in St. Donatus) is participating in daily bell ringing at 8 p.m. each night to call all to prayer for our Lord’s intervention to end this health crisis and for all people as we cope. This idea was decided upon by the Dubuque Ministerial Association recently and is an ecumenical effort.
While church members are separated because of the health emergency requirements, we still can show our unity through the Holy Spirit by praying. This is an ecumenical effort that all are encouraged to support.
Let’s hear those bells!
Lynn Sanders
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
La Motte
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.